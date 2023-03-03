Blinken congratulated Bulgarians on March 3rd: We Stand Shoulder to Shoulder with you

"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our best wishes to the people of Bulgaria on the occasion of your National Holiday. This year is of special importance because we are celebrating the 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the USA." This was stated in a statement by Antony Blinken - US Secretary of State on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Bulgaria.

"Over the years, our friendship has grown into a multifaceted partnership. As friends, partners and allies in NATO, we are proud of our shared values and work together to ensure peace, security and prosperity for our peoples. Know that we stand shoulder to shoulder with you and your neighbors as we confront the difficulties caused by Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine," Blinken added.

"Together, we are stronger because of our cooperation on important topics such as the rule of law and democratic institutions, a diversified and reliable energy environment, expanded economic ties and people-to-people relations between our countries. I look forward to deepening our partnership in the coming year," finished the statement.

