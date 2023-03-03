Turkey congratulated Bulgaria on occasion of 145 years since Liberation

March 3, 2023
Bulgaria: Turkey congratulated Bulgaria on occasion of 145 years since Liberation @twitter.com/TC_Disisleri

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey published a congratulatory address on the occasion of the national holiday of Bulgaria, March 3.

"We congratulate Bulgaria on the occasion of its national holiday. We will always remember the support of the Bulgarian government and the Bulgarian people after the earthquake. Thank you!", says the official page of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

After the devastating earthquake on February 6, Bulgarian rescue teams were among the first to go to Turkey to help the victims.

3rd of March: National Day of Bulgaria

/BNR

Tags: turkey, Bulgaria, march
