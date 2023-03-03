Bulgarian Historian: Our Freedom was not Gifted to us

"There are often hints that our freedom was gifted to us, but that is not the case. Both the liberation of Greece and the liberation of Serbia took place after unsuccessful uprisings and with the intervention of great powers such as Russia, which, as a great power closest to the region, also had its own strategic interests. However, the voluntary militia (opalchenie) and the participation of the Bulgarians in the war should not be underestimated."

This is what the historian Plamen Pavlov told the National Radio.

According to him, the total Bulgarian participation in the war was no less than 25-30 thousand people. Apart from that, supplying the army with food and medical care very often fell on the Bulgarian municipalities:

"The spirit of our ancestors was extremely high. The participation of the Bulgarians in the war should not be underestimated, and this is often overlooked, which is, to say the least, biased."

"The participation of the Russian army should not be ignored, but we should not forget that this is the army of the Russian Empire, which is multinational. Therefore, these paternalistic claims from modern Moscow, that we are not grateful enough, are not well founded," he also points out.

He also states that we should be grateful to fate for this, the interests of the Bulgarians, at least for a moment, coincide with the interests of one of the great powers - Russia, which seeks above all to return its supremacy in the Black Sea basin and its influence in the Balkans.

"When the Constantinople ambassadorial conference fails, because from the beginning an attempt was made to resolve the Bulgarian issue peacefully. The Constantinople Ambassadorial Conference was convened at the end of 1876, after a wave of protests flooded the entire civilized world because of the so-called 'Bulgarian horrors'. The civilized world could no longer ignore the Bulgarian liberation cause, which was less well-known than the Greek and Serbian ones," said the historian.

/BNR