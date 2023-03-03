The Statue of Jesus in Rio will Glow with the Colors of Bulgaria on March 3

The Bulgarian Football Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried out a landmark initiative to properly celebrate the national holiday of the Republic of Bulgaria, as well as to honor the centenary of our headquarters. On March 3, the statue of Christ the Redeemer on Corcovado Hill in Rio de Janeiro will be illuminated in the colors of the national flag.

The project, part of the celebrations of the round anniversary of the beginning of organized football in our country, was realized on the personal initiative of the president of the Bulgarian Football Union Borislav Mihailov, the vice-president Mihail Kasabov and H.E. Bozhidara Sarchadzhieva, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to Brazil.

One of the most famous monuments of world culture will glow in white, green and red at precisely 19:30 local time on March 3 (30 minutes after midnight on March 4 Bulgarian time), and the ceremony will be broadcast live on the Embassy channel of the Republic of Bulgaria in Brazil on YouTube.

The initiative is also a kind of gesture of respect and tribute by the Bulgarian Football Union to the King of Football, Pele, who died at the end of 2022.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES