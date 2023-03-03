The Mayor of Washington will declare March 3: Bulgaria Day
The mayor of Washington will declare March 3 as Bulgaria Day. This was said by Bulgarian Ambassador to the US Georgi Panayotov on Nova TV.
He added that for the first time, the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington will be illuminated in white, green and red.
According to him, the bridge will light up at 6:30 a.m. local time.
"The view will be best at 7:30 p.m., so I use the opportunity to invite all our compatriots. In the proclamation, there is a special emphasis on the role of the Bulgarian community for cultural diversity in the United States."
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bird Flu Virus has Attacked, Mutated and is Now being Transmitted among Mammals
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 25 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgarians Celebrate Saint Theodore’s Day (Horse Easter)
- » Bulgarian Professor: With Different Date for a National Holiday, our Society will be more United
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 60 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Blinken congratulated Bulgarians on March 3rd: We Stand Shoulder to Shoulder with you