The Mayor of Washington will declare March 3: Bulgaria Day

Society | March 3, 2023, Friday // 10:43
Bulgaria: The Mayor of Washington will declare March 3: Bulgaria Day Bulgarian Ambassador to the US Georgi Panayotov and US President Joe Biden

The mayor of Washington will declare March 3 as Bulgaria Day. This was said by Bulgarian Ambassador to the US Georgi Panayotov on Nova TV.

He added that for the first time, the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington will be illuminated in white, green and red.

According to him, the bridge will light up at 6:30 a.m. local time.

"The view will be best at 7:30 p.m., so I use the opportunity to invite all our compatriots. In the proclamation, there is a special emphasis on the role of the Bulgarian community for cultural diversity in the United States."

Tags: Bulgaria, Washington
