The Brest-Litovsk Peace Treaty of March 3, 1918, between the Quadruple Alliance of Germany, Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria and the Ottoman Empire on the one hand, and Bolshevik Russia on the other, ended Russian participation in the First World War.

Great credit for the collapse of Russia on the southern flank of the Eastern Front goes to the 1st Cavalry Division of Gen. Ivan Kolev on the Dobruja front.

Bulgaria took part in this war with the aim of uniting in a single national state its historical lands and the Bulgarian population, fragmented indiscriminately as a result of the successive efforts of the Russian Empire. Part of the Russian anti-Bulgarian activity is the insidious orchestration of the decisions of the Berlin Congress through secret protocols, as well as the provoking of the Serbian-Bulgarian and the Second Balkan (Inter-Allied) Wars. Bringing Russia to its knees in Brest-Litovsk was an act of historical justice and played an important role in preserving Bulgaria as a state. Russia exerted enormous diplomatic pressure for the obliteration of Bulgarian sovereignty after WW1, but because of the capitulation, it was not admitted to the negotiations on the side of the winners in Neuilly and their efforts were unsuccessful. Moreover, the impressive Bulgarian victories in Macedonia and Dobrudja won the respect of the British Empire, France and the USA. These victories prove the monolithic and strong cultural identity of the Bulgarian nation and personally impressed President Woodrow Wilson - our only defender at the negotiation table in Neuilly.

Captured Russian soldiers:

In the light of these indisputable events, deliberately neglected by our servile, pro-Russian historiography, March 3 really appears as a bright date in Bulgarian national history. It is our duty to the new generations to proclaim historical justice and to honor the names of the heroes who fought for a free, united and sovereign Bulgaria.

This is one of the few moments in the history of the Third Bulgarian Kingdom, in which our homeland signs a peace treaty as a winner.

On the other hand, Russia loses 1 million square kilometers of territory and 60 million people, is obliged to pay 6 million marks and contributions in kind, part of which Bulgaria also receives.

Thanks to this development, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine, Finland left the Russian Empire and restored their statehood.

On March 7, 1918, a unilateral treaty was signed with Romania, which exited the war, returning territories taken from Bulgaria during the Second Balkan War. Northern Dobruja remained a condominium of the Central Powers, which on September 25, 1918 handed over almost all of Northern Dobruja to Bulgaria.

Thus, together with the rest of the conquered territories, in 1916-1917, Bulgaria with its area came as close as possible to the Bulgarian ethnic land, which is estimated at nearly 215,000 sq. km.

The Bulgarian delegation at the signing of the capitulation of the Russian Empire in Brest-Litovsk:

The treaty of 03/03/1918 is not bilateral, but multilateral. Second, it is not preliminary, but final, and after the mandatory ratification procedure, it entered into force. With it, the First World War on the Eastern Front ended with the victory of Germany and its allies, including Bulgaria.

The next important point is that at the conference in Brest-Litovsk Bulgaria participated with its delegation, unlike San Stefano, where not a single Bulgarian was admitted due to Russia's interference. And this was inevitable, because in Brest-Litovsk, unlike San Stefano, Bulgaria is already a sovereign state.

Bulgaria had its own head of state with the title "king" (tsar) Ferdinand, recognized by all the great powers in 1909 after the settlement of the disputed issues related to the declaration of independence of 22.09.1908.

Bulgaria also had its own sovereign government, headed by Dr. Vasil Radoslavov, which protected Bulgarian national interests.

In general, in 1918, unlike 1878, Bulgaria was a legitimate subject of international law. It was an independent country, which unilaterally broke with the act of 22.09.1908 with all the dependencies imposed on it by the great powers under the Treaty of Berlin.

The Brest-Litovsk peace treaty of March 3, 1918 is the date of the real liberation of Bulgaria from Russia.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg