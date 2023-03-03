Bulgaria: Today marks the Beginning of the Election Campaign for the Vote on April 2

At midnight, the pre-election campaign for the early parliamentary elections on April 2 officially began.

14 parties and 7 coalitions are registered for participation. The total number of candidates for people's representatives is 5,621.

Until March 18, citizens can submit applications for voting by places of residence or by mobile box. And March 7 is the deadline for submitting applications for voting outside the country.

/BNT

Tags: vote, elections, campaign
