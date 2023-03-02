Bulgaria: Illegal Migrants were Detained in Sofia after another Chase with the Police

Illegal migrants from Pakistan were detained after a chase with the police in the capital's Lyulin district.

The police reported a van that was moving in "Lyulin", but the driver refused to stop and a chase began with the teams of the Sofia police.

In the end, in the 6th district of "Lyulin" the vehicle was stopped by the law enforcement authorities. However, its driver managed to get out of the car and escape.

He is wanted by the police.

Five illegal migrants were found in the car. The Sofia police stated to the National Radio that they are from Pakistan. They have no identity documents.

Police presence has been increased in the area.

/BNR