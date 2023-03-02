Bulgarian Expert after the Train Crash in Greece: The condition of their Railways is Worse than ours
“The condition of the Greek railways is worse than the Bulgarian ones - in terms of infrastructure and personnel and even in terms of organization. During the severe accident in Greece yesterday, one train was moving at a speed of 160 km per hour, and the other - at 120 km/h.”
This is what railway expert Prof. Simeon Ananiev from the Association of Railway Enterprises told bTV. According to him, the reason for the collision between a passenger and freight train lies in the lack of sufficient control. “We are in the Balkans - rules are one thing, control is quite another, and implementation is something else,” Ananiev said.
He quotes his colleagues in our southern neighbor whom he contacted yesterday. According to them, the reasons for the serious accident are the bad infrastructure - such as contact networks, crossings and signaling, as well as the lack of good staffing - the Greeks have introduced an automatic system, but they still work with the manual one.
“Now I hope that new rules will be introduced to prevent the repetition of this tragedy,” commented Prof. Ananiev.
The railway expert emphasized that the locomotives have equipment in constant connection with the systems that enable automatic stopping when a problem is detected. However, all this did not work.
“There was no guideline for the speed to be lower. With us, if such a problem occurs, the speed is reduced automatically. To knock on wood, we have a better system,” added Prof. Simeon Ananiev.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Illegal Migrants were Detained in Sofia after another Chase with the Police
- » 2 Bulgarians were Injured in the Train Accident in Greece
- » Bulgaria: A Child had to be sent to Intensive Care after Drinking Fruit Juicy that Burned her Esophagus
- » Bulgaria: Nine of the Migrants injured in Yesterday’s Accident on Trakia Highway will remain at the Hospital
- » Bulgaria: Head-on Collision with One victim and Five injured on the road Bansko - Gotse Delchev
- » Bulgaria: Two Wagons of a Freight Train derailed in Karlovo region