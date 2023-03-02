Chinese Military Aircraft in Taiwan’s Air Defense Zone

A mass entry of Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone for the second day in a row, reported the Ministry of National Defense in the capital, Taipei, quoted by Reuters and BTA.

21 aircraft were spotted, the Chinese military sent 25 aircraft and three ships yesterday.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, continues its campaign of pressure on the self-ruled island, Reuters notes. For the past three years or so, Taipei has complained about increased military activity by Beijing in the area.

Today, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense announced that 17 Chinese J-10 and four J-16 fighter jets had entered the southwestern edge of the island's air defense identification zone.

