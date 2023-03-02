Chinese Military Aircraft in Taiwan’s Air Defense Zone
A mass entry of Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone for the second day in a row, reported the Ministry of National Defense in the capital, Taipei, quoted by Reuters and BTA.
21 aircraft were spotted, the Chinese military sent 25 aircraft and three ships yesterday.
China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, continues its campaign of pressure on the self-ruled island, Reuters notes. For the past three years or so, Taipei has complained about increased military activity by Beijing in the area.
Today, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense announced that 17 Chinese J-10 and four J-16 fighter jets had entered the southwestern edge of the island's air defense identification zone.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Pro-Ukrainian Russians briefly attacked Russia’s Bryansk region - Putin declared it “Terrorist Attack”
- » Day 372 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Missile hit a Residential Building in Zaporizhzhia
- » 80% of Ethnic Macedonians reject the Inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
- » Germany announces new "Feminist" Foreign Policy
- » Protests in Greece after the Train Crash in which 43 People Died
- » Greta Thunberg was Arrested…again