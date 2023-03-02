Cloudy and Foggy Today in Bulgaria

Atmospheric pressure will slightly decrease and will be close to the average for the month.

Today will be cloudy and foggy. In many places, mainly in Western Bulgaria, and in the evening and at night in Central Bulgaria, there will be light precipitation. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 6°C and 11°C, in Sofia - around 6°C.

It will be cloudy over the Black Sea. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be 7°-8°C, the same as the temperature of the sea water. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains it will be mostly cloudy, foggy, with snow showers, below about 1500 meters - from rain. It will blow to a moderate wind from the south-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 4°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

