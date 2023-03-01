Survey: 66% of Bulgarians Support Nuclear Energy

The development of nuclear energy is actively followed by a smaller share of the population. 38% percent of the respondents find the topic extremely important and get informed when they come across information related to it. These are more often men between the ages of 30 and 69, with higher education and living in larger cities. 18% of people are not actively interested in the development of nuclear energy.

This was stated by the sociologist and co-founder of "Trend" Evelina Slavkova in connection with the results of a survey by the sociological agency regarding the attitudes towards the development of nuclear energy in Bulgaria.

"84% of Bulgarians indicates that they are informed by the media on the subject of nuclear energy development", noted Slavkova

28% of the Bulgarian society fully supports the development of nuclear energy, and 38% rather supports it. Only 7% rather do not support the development of nuclear energy, and 3% do not support it at all. 24% of the respondents indicated that they do not know or cannot assess whether we should develop nuclear energy in the country.

For 55%, the safety of nuclear technologies is most important. Among other important factors: 15% cite reliability; 15% – the price; 4% – environmental friendliness. 10% cannot judge or do not know.

As the greatest benefit for society from the development of nuclear energy, 61% answered that it was the guarantee of energy security in normal and crisis periods. 41% say that it enables Bulgaria to be a leading exporter of electricity in the region, which brings fresh money into the economy.

Regarding the problems in nuclear energy that have not yet been solved, the research of the sociological agency "Trend" shows that 31% of the respondents indicated that the issue of spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste has not been solved in the long term, and 33% do not know /can’t decide.

"29% support the increase of nuclear power in our country in the long term," said Evelina Slavkova.

When asked what the role of the state should be in the implementation of new nuclear projects, 39% are categorical that the Bulgarian state should be the sole owner.

"The research shows that 76% of the Bulgarian public does not know that nuclear plants have the lowest emissions of greenhouse gases and the least consequences on public health, and 21% indicate that they are aware," said the co-founder of "Trend".

The survey was conducted in the period February 4-12, 2023, and was conducted by means of a direct standardized face-to-face interview. There are 1,003 of the surveyed persons of legal age.

Iva Petrova, Deputy Minister of Energy, emphasized that the Ministry of Energy has clearly stated its vision for the development of the energy sector. She noted that the ministry's vision is climate neutral. Regarding the results of the research of the sociological agency "Trend", she pointed out: "Undoubtedly, the results should be seen in development - where we were and where we are now. A more detailed breakdown of the demographics of those behind these responses should be seen," said Petrova. The deputy said she was impressed by the high percentage of support for developing our nuclear power, as well as the media being cited as an important source of credible information.

"Interesting data that deserves in-depth analysis. Public support is critical because we are still talking about nuclear power," said the Deputy Minister of Energy.

"Regarding the renegotiation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, we are currently working. A dialogue with the EC in this direction should be initiated very soon," she added.

The survey by sociological agency "Trend" is nationally representative and examines the level of knowledge and interest in nuclear energy, as well as the attitude towards possible scenarios for ensuring energy independence in the country.

