Greta Thunberg was Arrested…again

On Wednesday, Norwegian police briefly arrested environmental activist Greta Thunberg during a protest in Oslo, escorting her and other activists from the Finance Ministry building, Reuters reported.

Campaigners are calling for wind turbines to be removed from reindeer pastures on indigenous Sami lands in central Norway.

They have blocked access to some government buildings in recent days, putting the centre-left minority government in a crisis situation and prompting Energy Minister Tore Aasland to cancel an official visit to Britain.

Thunberg and other activists blocked one of the entrances to Norway's finance ministry and were removed by police and taken elsewhere as their supporters chanted slogans.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews