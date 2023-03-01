Greta Thunberg was Arrested…again

World | March 1, 2023, Wednesday // 15:29
Bulgaria: Greta Thunberg was Arrested…again @OFFNews

On Wednesday, Norwegian police briefly arrested environmental activist Greta Thunberg during a protest in Oslo, escorting her and other activists from the Finance Ministry building, Reuters reported.

Campaigners are calling for wind turbines to be removed from reindeer pastures on indigenous Sami lands in central Norway.

They have blocked access to some government buildings in recent days, putting the centre-left minority government in a crisis situation and prompting Energy Minister Tore Aasland to cancel an official visit to Britain.

Thunberg and other activists blocked one of the entrances to Norway's finance ministry and were removed by police and taken elsewhere as their supporters chanted slogans.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Thunberg, arrested, Norway
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria