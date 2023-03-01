18 People are Missing after the Train Crash in Greece

18 people are missing after the serious train accident in Greece. This was reported by the BNR correspondent in our southern neighbor Katya Peeva.

The dead are at least 40

At the moment, the leading version for the accident is wrong information about the movement of trains, submitted by the station in Larissa.

At the scene of the collision, firefighters are still searching for people trapped between the crushed wagons. The fire was extinguished, but due to the strong impact, several wagons were crushed on top of each other.

Many of the victims and injured are young people - students under the age of 25 who traveled after the weekend. Around the hospitals in Larissa and Thessaloniki, there are many people trying to find information about their loved ones.

Local media commented that if the collision had occurred a few kilometers later, the two trains would have been in a tunnel, where a rescue operation would have been impossible.

Police arrested the head of the station in Larissa

The head of the station in Larissa has been arrested in connection with the serious accident in Greece this morning.

Doctors from the hospital in Larissa expressed fears that the victims may be more than the announced 40 people. Three days of mourning have been announced in Greece.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has guaranteed a full and objective investigation into the causes of the crash.

Dozens of people donated blood for the injured in the hospital in the city of Larissa amid an appeal from doctors.

The unions report that weeks before the accident they informed the leadership of the Ministry of Transport about gaps in the organization of traffic on the Thessaloniki-Athens section.

The chairman of the train drivers' association confirmed that the electronic system that warns drivers of danger has not worked for years.

About 60 people were injured, and for most of them there is no danger to their lives, according to the doctors from the hospitals.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT