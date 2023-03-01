Twitter down: Users cannot Refresh their Feed
On Wednesday afternoon, many Twitter users reported problems with the microblogging site.
Many users stated that they're unable to use the microblogging site through the official app.
A pop-up message read, "Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what's happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now" for some users who tried to access their feeds.
As many as 58 percent of users had problems with the mobile app while 37 percent had issues with the desktop website, with the remaining 5 percent complaining about the server connection, as per Downdetector.
Some users showcased their anger over the app and wrote, "Twitter is getting worse, I'm sick of videos not working properly."
"4th or 5th time in 2 weeks Twitter not working properly. Seriously I've lost count. What is it now?," a user wrote.
/ANI
