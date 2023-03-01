Twitter down: Users cannot Refresh their Feed

World | March 1, 2023, Wednesday // 14:02
Bulgaria: Twitter down: Users cannot Refresh their Feed @Twitter

On Wednesday afternoon, many Twitter users reported problems with the microblogging site.

Many users stated that they're unable to use the microblogging site through the official app.

A pop-up message read, "Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what's happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now" for some users who tried to access their feeds.

As many as 58 percent of users had problems with the mobile app while 37 percent had issues with the desktop website, with the remaining 5 percent complaining about the server connection, as per Downdetector.

Some users showcased their anger over the app and wrote, "Twitter is getting worse, I'm sick of videos not working properly."

"4th or 5th time in 2 weeks Twitter not working properly. Seriously I've lost count. What is it now?," a user wrote.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ANI

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Twitter, users, app
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria