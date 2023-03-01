Bulgarian European Commissioner together with Children distributed Martenitsi in the European Commission

Bulgaria: Bulgarian European Commissioner together with Children distributed Martenitsi in the European Commission Mariya Gabriel @BNT

The Bulgarian European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel together with children from the Bulgarian section of the European School in Brussels handed out martenitsi this morning at the entrance of the European Commission in Brussels.

After a hiatus during the covid pandemic, this year the tradition was resumed. Dressed in Bulgarian costumes, Laura and Maxim explained in French and English what the symbolism of the martenitsi is.

It turned out that the employees of the European Commission are already well aware of the beautiful Bulgarian tradition and associate it with the beginning of spring and good mood. The martenitsi for the European Commissioners and the employees of the institution were made in Shtrklevo village, Ruse region.

Българският еврокомисар и деца раздаваха мартеници в Европейската комисия

/BNT

