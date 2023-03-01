Police detained 18-year-old Student for Transporting 57 Migrants in Bulgaria

Police detained an 18-year-old student for transporting 57 migrants. He was caught on the Trakia highway.

The migrants are Afghan nationals, none of them have identity documents. The student allegedly “needed financial resources”. He was contacted by a person who offered him to transport migrants from Karnobat to the Bulgarian border with Serbia, for which he would receive BGN 10,000 (EUR 5,000). He agreed and was provided with a truck owned by another person.

The Afghan citizens had agreed with traffickers in Turkey to take them through Bulgaria for about 3,000 euros per person. Some of the migrants paid the amounts for their trafficking to persons in Turkey. With guides they reached the fence of the Turkish-Bulgarian border and during the dark part of the day with the help of folding ladders and accompanied by traffickers crossed the territory of Bulgaria.

They walked for about 3-4 days, reached the Karnobat village of Krumovo, where they were joined by other migrants, and their number reached 57 people. The student put them in the cargo area of the car and they left in the direction of the border with Serbia.

Around 8:00 a.m. at km 196 on the "Trakia" highway, the car was stopped by the police. The 18-year-old was detained for 72 hours.

A Turkish truck with 26 illegal migrants was captured near Dragoman

26 illegal migrants were caught in a Turkish truck near Dragoman. The operation is of the Border Police. The driver of the vehicle, who is a Turkish citizen, was detained. Some of the migrants were brought to hospitals in Sofia, as they were visibly exhausted.

The truck was stopped for inspection on "Europa" highway around 2.30 a.m. this morning.

A total of 26 illegal migrants were found in the cargo area. They were without documents, but they explained to the police that they were from Afghanistan. In front of BNR, the spokeswoman of the Emergency Service, Katya Sungarska, stated that 22 of them required medical assistance. Emergency services were called at around 3.50 a.m. this morning. The migrants were taken by ambulance to several capital hospitals - among them "Pirogov", "St. Anna", MMA and "Tsaritsa Joanna".

Most of the migrants were freezing and exhausted.

The case is being investigated by the Border Police.

/BNT, BNR