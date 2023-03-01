2 Bulgarians were Injured in the Train Accident in Greece

Two Bulgarian citizens were injured in the train accident in Greece, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The accident between a passenger and freight train claimed at least 36 lives. 85 people were injured in the severe accident. 25 of the injured are in a critical condition and their lives are in danger.

The injured Bulgarians were admitted to a hospital in Thessaloniki. The Bulgarian consul in Thessaloniki, Anton Markov, stated for BNR that at the moment our consulate does not have any information about the condition of the victims.

"So far, no one has turned to the consulate for help. We try to maintain contact with the local authorities and provide assistance if necessary. If anyone needs help, contact the consulate general's phones," said Markov.

Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Thessaloniki, Greece:

Address: N12 N. Manu Street, N1 E. Abbott Street

Postal code: 54643 Thessaloniki

Phone: +30 2310 829 210; +30 2310 869 510

Hotline after hours: +30 2310 869 520

Fax: +30 2310 854 004

Reception hours: 09:30 - 13:00

E-Mail: Consulate.Thessaloniki@mfa.bg

Website: www.mfa.bg/embassies/greecegk

/BNT