2 Bulgarians were Injured in the Train Accident in Greece
Two Bulgarian citizens were injured in the train accident in Greece, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The accident between a passenger and freight train claimed at least 36 lives. 85 people were injured in the severe accident. 25 of the injured are in a critical condition and their lives are in danger.
The injured Bulgarians were admitted to a hospital in Thessaloniki. The Bulgarian consul in Thessaloniki, Anton Markov, stated for BNR that at the moment our consulate does not have any information about the condition of the victims.
"So far, no one has turned to the consulate for help. We try to maintain contact with the local authorities and provide assistance if necessary. If anyone needs help, contact the consulate general's phones," said Markov.
Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Thessaloniki, Greece:
Address: N12 N. Manu Street, N1 E. Abbott Street
Postal code: 54643 Thessaloniki
Phone: +30 2310 829 210; +30 2310 869 510
Hotline after hours: +30 2310 869 520
Fax: +30 2310 854 004
Reception hours: 09:30 - 13:00
E-Mail: Consulate.Thessaloniki@mfa.bg
Website: www.mfa.bg/embassies/greecegk
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Expert after the Train Crash in Greece: The condition of their Railways is Worse than ours
- » Bulgaria: A Child had to be sent to Intensive Care after Drinking Fruit Juicy that Burned her Esophagus
- » Bulgaria: Nine of the Migrants injured in Yesterday’s Accident on Trakia Highway will remain at the Hospital
- » Bulgaria: Head-on Collision with One victim and Five injured on the road Bansko - Gotse Delchev
- » Bulgaria: Two Wagons of a Freight Train derailed in Karlovo region
- » Bulgaria: Minibus with nearly 50 Migrants crashed on “Trakia” Highway, One person Died