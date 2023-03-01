Vucic: There is No Agreement - I will Not let Kosovo into the UN, Kurti will Not form the CSM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke to national RTS TV about the European plan for Kosovo after the opposition, especially the right wing, accused him of betraying national and state interests.

After meeting with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels, Vucic faced a lot of criticism, especially for accepting the part of the Agreement that states "that Serbia will not oppose Kosovo's membership in the UN", which many say is an admission of independence. In this context, rallies and national protests in the streets were announced as a response to the intention "to sacrifice all of Serbia for the Community of Serb Municipalities".

As long as he is president, Vucic pointed out, he will sign neither official nor unofficial recognition of Kosovo, nor membership in the United Nations. However, he assessed that the chances of changing the European proposal are zero.

"We are ready to negotiate an implementation plan, but I will not sign that," Vucic said, adding that "admission in the UN will not take place."

Vucic said that only one conversation was held yesterday and announced that there would be more.

"There was a conversation, we did not agree, we will continue," said Vucic in the program "Takovska 10" on RTS.

He stated that the Franco-German plan had meanwhile, as he said, become a European proposal.

"This plan of the European Union came as an idea of Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, they brought a sheet of paper. They didn't ask anyone, there was no opportunity for negotiations at all, they said: ‘take it or leave it’", specified the Serbian president.

Describing what the talks in Brussels looked like, he pointed out: "They say theirs, we say ours and we don't agree on anything."

He also stated that he had been warned of the consequences of not accepting the proposal, including the suspension of European integration and the direct withdrawal of investments.

"The country will be isolated," Vucic warned. He added that Serbia gave a "sharp and thorough response". "They came back with cosmetic changes," he said. "We had to either stay in the negotiations or abandon everything and end up like in the 1990s with a complete economic collapse, so I said that Serbia is ready to work to implement many things in the plan," Vucic said.

He added that Serbian media have published parts of the European proposal.

Asked if he expected Kurti to accept the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities, he said “no”. Vucic is almost convinced that Kurti will not form a Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM) in the near future.

"Whether it will be a month, two or six, but someone will have to form it, then we will discuss other topics," the president said.

Kurti, Vucic explained, is saying that he “cannot accept the obligations that others have taken before him, that this was a criminal government, that he promised the people that he would not fulfill it, even though they tell him that this is an obligation”.

Vucic said there are four agreements on the Community of Serb Municipalities. According to him, the main agreement is from 2013, the second is the mandate of the leadership team, the third is the implementation plan and the fourth is the first agreement on principles.

"Besides the principles of CSM, such as strengthening democracy, primary and secondary health care, conditions for returnees, research activities, it can also promote and represent the common interests of CSM members to the authorities in Pristina - i.e. to do and perform public services, monitoring the fulfillment of their objectives and other powers. It consists of an assembly, president, council, board and administration. They have the right to own their movable and immovable properties, to have companies, a flag, a coat of arms," Vucic explained, adding that decisions are made by a two-thirds majority.

President Vucic said that Josep Borrell is coming to North Macedonia on March 18 and that this is not a deadline.

"On March 24 at the European Council, they will say what we are doing. If we do not do enough, they will not open clusters for us. There will be pressure, of course, and no one will let the negotiations continue indefinitely," said the Serbian president.

He pointed out that the plan from Brussels will be the framework of the negotiation process.

"I repeat for the fifth time, I will not participate in the implementation of certain things. Here, I repeat for the tenth time. I told Macron, and Scholz, and Lajcak. I am the president, I will not sign either official or unofficial recognition of Kosovo , nor UN membership," Vucic said.

Asked what the chances were of the European proposal to be changed, he replied: "None".

