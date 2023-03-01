COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 80 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 80, it is clear from the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.

2,841 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.8 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 210 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 27 are in intensive care units. There are 14 new hospital admissions.

49 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,662 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,974 active cases.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 4,608,622 doses have been administered.

A total of 38,217 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,296,853 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA