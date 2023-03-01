Weather in Bulgaria: Meteorologists expect Minus 10 to Plus 25 Degrees in March

Atmospheric pressure will slightly decrease today, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

Today it will be mostly cloudy, foggy in many areas in the morning. Light rainfall will occur before noon in places mainly in Northern Bulgaria and the extreme western regions. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 6°C and 11°C, in Sofia - around 7°C.

It will be mostly cloudy over the Black Sea. There will be temporary cloud breaks over the northern regions. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be 7-8°C, the same as the temperature of the sea water. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 bales.

Above the mountains it will be mostly cloudy, foggy, mainly before noon with snow showers, below about 1500 meters - from rain. It will blow to a moderate wind from the south-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 4°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

The lowest temperatures in March in the country will be between minus 10 and minus 5 degrees Celsius, and the highest - between 20 and 25 degrees, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The average monthly temperature in Bulgaria is expected to be around and above the norm, which is between 5 and 7 degrees in northern Bulgaria and in the high fields, between 6 and 9 degrees along the Black Sea and in southern Bulgaria, and between minus 8 and minus 2 degrees.

The monthly amount of precipitation will be around and above the norm, which in the plains is between 40 and 60 liters per square meter, in the mountains - between 50 and 90 liters per square meter.

During the first ten days of March, despite the relatively cooler start, the temperatures in Western Bulgaria will be around the norms, in Central and Eastern - around and above the climatic norms. During the first half of the ten-day period, there will be precipitation of rain and snow, but the probability of accumulation and retention of snow cover is small. In the second half of the ten-day period, precipitation will decrease and temperatures will rise slightly.

During the second and third ten days of March, the dynamics of atmospheric processes will remain elevated. There will be frequent precipitation, again there will be rain and snow.

At the beginning of the second and during the first half of the third ten days of the month, temperatures will be around and above average. During the rest of the period, they will be close to normal.

