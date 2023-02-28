MEPs criticized Bulgaria for the way in which the Minimum Wage is Determined

MEPs Dennis Radtke from the EPP and Agnes Jongerius from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats believe that the increase in the minimum wage adopted by the last National Assembly in Bulgaria is not enough to meet the requirements of the European directive, at least 80 percent collectively negotiation must be achieved. The two are co-sponsors of the minimum wage directive adopted in October in the EU.

According to the adopted decision of the Parliament of February 1, the minimum wage for Bulgaria will be 50 percent of the average gross wage for a period of 1 year, which includes the last two quarters of the previous year and the first two of the current year.

MEP Radtke commented on the decision as follows:

"This is only one step, full implementation implies drawing up an action plan of what measures to take so as to reach the target of 80 percent. This is the major part of the implementation of the directive. Otherwise, it is only one and perhaps the smallest step to take".

The minimum wage directive in the EU was adopted at the beginning of October last year. It does not include specific figures, but according to the rapporteurs, 80 percent of workers should be covered by collective bargaining. Its serious increaseis the basis of the directive.

MEP Agnes Jongerius also believes that this increase in Bulgaria is not enough to ensure a decent life for working people:

"I think that for countries like Bulgaria there is a particular need for more people to be covered by collective bargaining in the hope that this will lead to a greater increase in wages. Also, the formula that links the minimum wage to the average wage may lead the former to a higher level".

Member States must transpose the minimum wage directive into their national laws by November 15, 2024.

/BNR