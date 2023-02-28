80% of Stolen Cars in Bulgaria are Cut into Parts, Expensive Brands are Exported to Russia

About 80% of the stolen cars in Bulgaria are cut into parts. The remaining 20 percent of expensive brands are exported with false documents mainly in Russia and the countries of the former USSR. “The channel is currently working and we plan to disrupt it”, announced the deputy prosecutor general Borislav Sarafov at a press conference on the specialized operation of the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Interior.

So far, 45 people have been detained and 6 car dealers and 15 car morgues have been checked by 11 a.m. 2 vehicles have been declared for nationwide search, announced the Ministry of Interior.

35 people have been identified as leaders of various organized criminal groups for theft, Sarafov added, emphasizing that these are close-profile criminal groups where specialists work.

Thefts happen most often at night, committed by participants of the criminal group, who drive the car to a place where a 30-person brigade is waiting for them.

"Like piranhas, they attach themselves to the car and cut it into parts. From there, the parts leave for car dealerships, car morgues and second-hand parts shops," said Sarafov.

Cars in garages, underground and guarded parking lots are not spared, and car thieves are becoming more inventive.

"Through a small box that fits in the pocket, one jeep can be unlocked. The whole auto-thief lasts a few minutes. On the black market these devices are offered for the sum of 60,000 levs. Recently, not only expensive and luxury cars have been stolen, but also cheaper, including the so-called Banicarki type," said Siika Mileva, speaker for the Prosecutor General.

The devices in question are not illegal, they become illegal when used for criminal activity, Sarafov said. He added that he was also the subject of theft of a car ten years ago.

The Director of the National Police Directorate, Atanas Ilkov, reported that last year there was an increase in car thefts, but also an increase in closure of cases. 343 cars were found from stolen 1,495 in 2022.

More than 40 vehicles are currently being checked, which are doubted to have fake registration numbers or that they are registered with false documents. They are managed by Bulgarian citizens and most often have foreign registration plates.

Siika Mileva said the special operation continues.

