Bulgaria’s President: We will Rely on the US for the Modernization of our Armed Forces

President Rumen Radev awarded the “Order of the Madara Rider”, first class, to the US Ambassador to Bulgaria, Herro Mustafa, for her services in deepening the strategic partnership between Sofia and Washington. The head of state indicated that Herro Mustafa led the American diplomatic mission in Sofia during a period of unprecedented regional and global challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine:

"In the new dimensions of the international situation, security and defense have naturally emerged as a key dimension of our effective partnership. Not only bilaterally, but also within NATO. We will continue to rely on the United States for the modernization of our armed forces, to strengthen the defense capabilities of the Bulgarian army. Cooperation in the field of energy became another priority pillar in our cooperation and it contributed to strengthening energy security in the entire region".

Bulgaria is an extremely important strategic partner of the US and a valuable member of NATO and the EU, emphasized Ambassador Herro Mustafa emphasized in her speech:

"It is a great honor for me to be awarded the ‘Order of the Madara Rider’. I take it as a testimony of our successful cooperation over the past 3.5 years and a symbol of the deep and lasting union between our two countries. I am proud that the US and Bulgaria are friends, partners and allies. I sincerely thank all Bulgarians for their friendly attitude and for the opportunity for me and our family to feel at home. The next day we will leave with the feeling of an unforgettable experience and with Bulgaria in our hearts".

/BNR