Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: We are still Dependent on Russia for Parts and Information Services for Kozloduy NPP

Energy Minister Rosen Hristov said that Bulgaria still depends on Russia for parts and information services for the operation of the “Kozloduy” Nuclear Power Plant. According to him, sanctions against Moscow in nuclear energy would now endanger the work of the Bulgarian plant.

Rosen Hristov met with his Ukrainian counterpart Herman Hlushchenko in Stockholm, where an informal meeting of the Council of the European Union on "Transport, Telecommunications and Energy" is being held, announced the Ministry of Energy.

Hristov invited Ukraine to join the initiative to study the gas market in the countries of South-Eastern and Central Europe.

The two ministers discussed the possibility of cooperation in nuclear energy, including the use of Russian equipment for the Belene NPP in Ukraine.

Minister Hristov spoke about the efforts and achievements of Bulgaria for the last 6 months related to the diversification of gas supplies, emphasizing the launch of the interconnector with Greece, the concluded agreement with Turkey, the agreed capacity of the terminal in Alexandroupolis, the newly built gas connection Bulgaria - Serbia, as well as the need from increasing the capacity of part of the existing infrastructure.

According to him, the analysis of the regional gas market will show where it is necessary to make investments in the infrastructure so that there is a maximum return, as well as what diversification of supply can be achieved. "We propose Ukraine to join us, so that there can be security of supplies from alternative sources," said Minister Hristov.

For his part, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine assessed the idea as extremely good. "This is a very important issue for us, so we will join the study," Hlushchenko said.

