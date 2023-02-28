Special Police Operation throughout Bulgaria against Car Thieves

A specialized police operation is underway across the country. Its main goal - car thieves and prevention of the criminal contingent. The action is part of the prevention for the upcoming elections.

The police have been working hard since morning in Pernik, where key arrests are expected, BNT reported. Actions are taken jointly with the prosecutor's office. Addresses, garages, sheds and car morgues are checked.

During the operation, illegal migration checks are also carried out.

The Prosecutor's Office, investigators from the National Investigation Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with a large-scale strike against car thieves in Sofia, Pernik, Varna, Kyustendil and Dupnitsa.

Early in the morning, around 30 people were taken out of their homes and tried and detained for car theft. The operation was ordered by the Prosecutor General.

Searches are being carried out at numerous addresses in the five settlements, and the object of interest are devices used by the auto mafia to unlock and ignite the cars. One of the verified addresses is in the capital's "Simeonovo" district.

Teams of prosecutors, investigators and police have also entered several repair shops in Pernik region, which are supposed to have been used for cutting cars stolen in the capital.

Gendarmerie are also in front of several car dealerships in Dupnitsa.

According to unofficial information, the actions in Varna are related to the breaking of a channel for the export of stolen cars from the country, which are transferred to the Middle East and Russia.

/BNT