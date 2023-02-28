Bulgaria: The European Prosecutor’s Office will Check the Renovation of Sofia’s “Graf Ignatiev Street”

The European Prosecutor's Office has requested from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications all the documentation regarding the inspection of the renovation of the capital's "Graf Ignatiev" street.

This was stated by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Shishkov, on BNT.

"The checks of the European prosecutor's office are related to the way in which the European funds have been spent and will be spent - how the repairs were carried out and whether all the rules were followed," he explained.

At the moment, the Ministry of Urban Planning and Development and Sofia Municipality are working on measures to eliminate the problems in the repair of the center of Sofia. Shishkov reminded that the repair works are still under warranty and the builders can restore the gaps.

Inspections by the regional ministry show a massive lack of asphalt on the newly repaired roads, he added. And he recalled the findings, which have already been presented as data: "The record holder" is the section of the "Hemus" highway from Sofia to Yana, where 18 cm and 21 cm of pavement have been created with 28 cm of asphalt laid according to the project. On AM "Maritsa", on a lot built by an Italian builder, with 30 cm of asphalt according to the project, a pavement with a thickness of between 23-24 cm has been created.

"There are centimeters of asphalt missing on the roads. This is a problem related to the period of the last 8-10 years, and not to one construction. I already call this period a construction sham. We have to do the checks with the Ministry of the Interior, because the results of the checks are already starting to not surprise us. Unfortunately, at every inspection, layers of asphalt are missing. On ‘Hemus’, besides the missing asphalt, there are other problems, too much slag, for example, which raises the question of where it was brought from - Kremikovtsi is nearby...", Ivan Shishkov also said.

The entire dossier on illegal construction created by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has been submitted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the regional minister also stated. Among the illegal objects are also the "Topolovo 2" dam, the water pipeline that connects Pernik with Sofia and the Yugovo - Lucky road, where there is unfortified rock, he explained.

On AM "Trakia" the worst condition is the section between Stara Zagora and Nova Zagora. At the moment, documentation is being prepared for carrying out major repairs there.

Violations were also found during the construction of the frames for the toll system, as out of 300 frames, no more than 70 have a construction permit, Ivan Shishkov also said. He admitted that the European Prosecutor's Office could also intervene in this case, since this is about EU funds.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ