Canada bans TikTok on Government Phones and Other Devices
From today, a ban on the use of the TikTok application on devices in government institutions also comes into force in Canada.
A government spokesman said the app posed an unacceptable risk to privacy and security.
The company that owns TikTok said it was disappointed by the ban. Just days earlier, the European Commission announced a similar measure, which will come into effect on March 15.
In the US, a ban was also imposed on the use of TikTok in federal institutions, such a decision was also taken in a number of American universities.
The app has been criticized for its use of personal information and ties to the Chinese government.
Owner company ByteDance claims that Chinese officials do not have access to TikTok's database and that the Chinese version of the app is different from the rest of the world.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » MEPs criticized Bulgaria for the way in which the Minimum Wage is Determined
- » Day 370 of the Invasion of Ukraine: St Petersburg Closes its Skies to Flights due to 'Unknown Object'
- » Wizz Air stops flying over Moldova due to Airspace Safety concerns
- » Borrell: Serbia and Kosovo have backed an EU Plan that will Improve Bilateral Relations
- » Bulgaria "unfroze" a Factory for the Production of 122-mm Projectiles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces
- » One Dead and Nearly 70 Injured after another Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake in Southeast Turkey