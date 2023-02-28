Canada bans TikTok on Government Phones and Other Devices

World | February 28, 2023, Tuesday // 09:14
Bulgaria: Canada bans TikTok on Government Phones and Other Devices @Pixabay

From today, a ban on the use of the TikTok application on devices in government institutions also comes into force in Canada.

A government spokesman said the app posed an unacceptable risk to privacy and security.

The company that owns TikTok said it was disappointed by the ban. Just days earlier, the European Commission announced a similar measure, which will come into effect on March 15.

In the US, a ban was also imposed on the use of TikTok in federal institutions, such a decision was also taken in a number of American universities.

The app has been criticized for its use of personal information and ties to the Chinese government.

Owner company ByteDance claims that Chinese officials do not have access to TikTok's database and that the Chinese version of the app is different from the rest of the world.

