Wizz Air stops flying over Moldova due to Airspace Safety concerns

The airline Wizz Air has announced that it is suspending its flights to the capital of Moldova, Chisinau, due to concerns about the safety of the airspace over the country. The decision comes into effect on March 14, Reuters reports.

Moldova's civil aviation authority reacted by declaring it taken "suddenly" and "deplorably".

The decision comes amid growing warnings that Russia is also preparing a military operation in Ukraine's neighboring Moldova. A few days ago, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announced that the Kremlin was preparing operations "under a false flag" in Moldova and Chernihiv Oblast - on the border between Ukraine and Belarus, citing Ukrainian intelligence. Also in February, Moldovan President Maia Sandu issued a warning, saying that Russia planned to organize a coup d'état in Moldova with the help of military-trained mercenaries from the Russian Federation, Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro, who were supposed to attack government buildings in Chisinau and change power in the former Soviet republic.

In its statement, Wizz Air also said it will be focusing on additional flights from the Romanian city of Iaşi as replacements, including a new service to Berlin and more flights to Barcelona, Milan Bergamo, Bologna, Rome Ciampino, Rome Fiumicino, Dortmund, Larnaca, London Luton and Treviso.

Flights to Budapest and Prague will not be replaced, and those to Chisinau will be redirected to other destinations in the Wizz Air network, the company announced.

"The safety of passengers and crew remains Wizz Air's number one priority and following recent events in Moldova and the increased but not immediate risk in the country's airspace, Wizz Air has taken the difficult but responsible decision to suspend all flights to Chisinau from 14 March", the company said.

