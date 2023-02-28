Borrell: Serbia and Kosovo have backed an EU Plan that will Improve Bilateral Relations

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have given their silent approval to an EU-backed plan to end months of political crises and help improve their long-term relationship, said last night EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who presided over the talks between the two sides, reported AP, quoted by BTA.

Speaking alone at a news conference after a series of meetings in Brussels, Borrell told reporters that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti "agreed today that no further discussions on the European Union's proposal are necessary."

Both countries want to join the EU, which has told them they must first iron out their differences, AP said.

Borrell did not elaborate on the talks, saying only that "more work will be needed" and that the two leaders would meet again next month. Reporters were not allowed to ask questions.

In a separate statement, Vucic said he had hoped "that we would be able to agree on some compromises, but Mr. Kurti was not ready for that." Vucic added that it was not about how to implement the EU plan.

For his part, Kurti stated that the two leaders accepted the text, but "the Serbian side is not ready to sign it."

