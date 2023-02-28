COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 105 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 105, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,344 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.42 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 220 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 25 are in intensive care units. There are 29 new hospital admissions.

103 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,613 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,944 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, no new doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,608,622 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,216 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,296,773 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA