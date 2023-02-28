Today's Weather: Heavy Rain and Code Yellow in 6 Regions of Bulgaria

NIMH issued a yellow code for heavy rainfall for six southern regions: Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kardjali, Haskovo, Yambol and Burgas, for February 28.

Amounts of 20-35 mm are expected to fall.

Over the whole country it will be cloudy with showers, mainly on the night of the 28th.

The wind will be oriented from the east-northeast, it will be weak to moderate, and will remain so during the day.

The minimum temperatures will mostly be between 3°C and 8°C, in Sofia around 4°C.

Before noon, there will be light showers in isolated places. Around and after noon, the precipitation will intensify from the south and by the end of the day will cover almost the entire country, and in places in the Rila-Rhodope region will be significant. The maximum temperatures will be from 4°-5°C in the northeastern regions, to 15°-16°C in the extreme southwestern regions, in Sofia - about 12°C.

Over the mountains it will be mostly cloudy, mainly in the afternoon with snowfall, at a height below 1500 meters - with rain. It will blow to a moderate wind from the south-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 7°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.

It will be mostly cloudy over the Black Sea. Rainfall will be mainly in the morning, evening and overnight on Wednesday. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 5°C and 9°C. The temperature of the sea water is 7-8°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

The sun in Sofia rises at 7:05 a.m. and sets at 6:13 p.m. The length of the day is 11 hours and 7 minutes.

