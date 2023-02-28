Bulgaria: 30% Growth in Bookings for Easter
Hoteliers in Varna are already waiting for the first tourists for Easter. Here’s how bookings and inquiries are going.
According to Pavlin Kosev from the Association of Hoteliers and Restaurateurs, bookings are going very good. "In tourists, we notice even greater peace of mind and more confidence in planning their family vacation. The number of advance bookings has increased by 20-30%. This is due to the drop from last year. Now there is a lot of interest," he explained.
According to him, Romanians, Bulgarians, Poles and Germans are the main tourists. "Many hoteliers, however, will not open for the Easter holidays. After them there is a big hole until the beginning of the season, a big one for which the employees have to be ready to satisfy the guests. The increase in the prices of services is happening smoothly, it is inevitable. 15 to 30% is the growth," Kosev pointed out.
