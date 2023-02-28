Bulgaria: 30% Growth in Bookings for Easter

Business » TOURISM | February 28, 2023, Tuesday // 08:48
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 30% Growth in Bookings for Easter @Nova

Hoteliers in Varna are already waiting for the first tourists for Easter. Here’s how bookings and inquiries are going.

According to Pavlin Kosev from the Association of Hoteliers and Restaurateurs, bookings are going very good. "In tourists, we notice even greater peace of mind and more confidence in planning their family vacation. The number of advance bookings has increased by 20-30%. This is due to the drop from last year. Now there is a lot of interest," he explained.

According to him, Romanians, Bulgarians, Poles and Germans are the main tourists. "Many hoteliers, however, will not open for the Easter holidays. After them there is a big hole until the beginning of the season, a big one for which the employees have to be ready to satisfy the guests. The increase in the prices of services is happening smoothly, it is inevitable. 15 to 30% is the growth," Kosev pointed out.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Easter, bookings, Varna, hoteliers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria