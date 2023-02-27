Google Street View is again on its way through Bulgaria
Google Street View will once again pass through the roads of Bulgaria this spring. Don't be surprised if you spot the iconic cars on our roads in the coming weeks. From Silistra to Petrich and from Kardjali to Vidin, this year's tour includes over 50 settlements in Bulgaria. The goal as always is to update the images in the Google Maps app.
Hundreds of cities and villages, walking routes, natural attractions and architectural monuments are now available in the Google Maps application. The infrastructure in and between cities is changing and evolving. Updates with the latest images will help guide you along the various routes.
In addition to route orientation, the application now also includes photos of pedestrian routes such as the Aleko hut - Cherni vrah (peak), Vihren hut - Muratov peak, as well as historical and tourist sites such as the Shumen fortress, Old Nessebar and the Belogradchik rocks.
As always, Google places an emphasis on protecting privacy. Before publishing the collected images, they are processed with a special technology that blurs people's faces and car license plates so that they cannot be identified. Street View offers an additional image blur feature (of faces, cars, houses, etc.) that can be requested by pressing the "Report an issue" button in the lower right corner of each image.
Street View is a popular feature in Google Maps with over 220 billion images from around the world, including Antarctica and the Arctic. Available on desktop and mobile, as well as in Google Earth.
This year, the tour of Bulgaria will start on March 2, passing through over 50 settlements. More information in Bulgarian about Street View, and a list of Bulgarian cities in can be found here.
