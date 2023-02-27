The Third Direct Flight from Bulgaria to Seychelles Landed with 176 Passengers

Over 1800 Bulgarians have visited the exotic country in the last 12 months, which makes it one of the most preferred tourist destinations in our country.

The third direct flight from Bulgaria to Seychelles with 176 passengers on board successfully landed. Seychelles is among the most preferred destinations in our country and continues to be at the top of the charts among romantic resorts. Over 1,800 Bulgarians have visited the Republic of Seychelles in the last 12 months alone, according to data from the Seychelles National Bureau of Statistics. It's no coincidence that in 2022, the popular destination took the title of "Most Romantic Destination in the World" for the third year in a row, once again fighting off other world-class destinations such as Antigua and Barbuda, Bali and the Maldives.

"The desire of Bulgarians to visit Seychelles is increasing every year, and many of them cannot get enough of the magic of Seychelles and travel for a second, even a third time. Of course, this is not a surprise, because Seychelles offers an enormous wealth of incredible nature, culture and traditions. Our goal is to facilitate the travel of Bulgarian tourists and make their experience even more pleasant and unforgettable. Therefore, we will continue to work hard and successfully fill several more direct flights by the end of 2023," said Mr. Maxim Behar, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria.

Traditionally, this year, the passengers of the third flight were solemnly welcomed at the international airport in the capital city of Victoria, and upon departure, at the capital airport, they were greeted by Mr. Behar.

Direct flights from Sofia to the largest island of Seychelles - Mahe are operated by the airline Bulgaria Air, with the assistance of the largest Seychelles tour operator company 7South, their Bulgarian partners - the tour operators Planet Travel Center and Luxutour, as well as with the active support of the Consulate General of the Republic of Seychelles.

