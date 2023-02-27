President Radev confirmed Bulgaria's Support for Ukraine's Independence and Territorial Integrity

“Bulgaria supports Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity and European perspective,” said President Rumen Radev. At a ceremony on "Dondukov" 2 street, the head of state presented the Order of the Madara Rider, first degree, to the ambassador of Ukraine to our country, Vitalii Moskalenko.

The award is an expression of the evaluation of the activity of the Ukrainian ambassador for the development of relations between Kyiv and Sofia in an extremely difficult period, Radev pointed out.

A year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the president emphasized on Sofia's consistent support for Kyiv.

"For the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and European perspective of Ukraine, as well as for the continued assistance to the citizens of the Republic of Ukraine and the thousands of Ukrainian citizens seeking salvation from the war in our country. Our countries and peoples share deep historical cultural and linguistic ties, a reliable bridge for which are the thousands of ethnic Bulgarians in the Republic of Ukraine," said Radev.

Moskalenko, for his part, thanked for the help that Bulgaria has provided to Ukraine since the first day of the war and the support for the thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have found shelter in our country:

"As well as for the military-technical assistance, which in all different versions is provided by Bulgaria to Ukraine and I dare to hope that it will be in some sense also continued, since the achievement of peace depends on how quickly and how successfully Ukraine can achieve victory, which is the most direct and shortest path to peace."

/BNR