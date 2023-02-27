The European Commission will Help Bulgaria with the Migrant Pressure along the Border with Turkey

The European Commission will help Bulgaria to deal with the migrant pressure on our border with Turkey, announced the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev during his visit to Gabrovo and pointed out that the whole of Europe is mobilizing to respond to the wave of migrants.

“The EC will help extremely quickly to secure those 110 km of our border with Turkey, which are not equipped with means of protection, as well as to procure cars and replenish the border police staff, which has been reduced in the last 10 years by 2,000 units,” pointed out Minister Demerdzhiev and said that this aid will solve the main problems before stopping migrants at the border.

“From then on, we will pursue migrants who for years paraded through our territory without anyone opposing them,” said Demerdzhiev.

The Interior Minister responded to the Prosecutor General, who claimed that the persecution of migrants was playing cat and mouse:

"Instead of making comments about cats and mice, let's all get into our roles, and I say this with the best of intentions because if we don't join forces to fight this problem, including if we don't add to the efforts of the legislature, which abandoned us in the previous parliament and did not adopt amendments to these three texts concerning illegal migration, we will not be able to deal with the problem. The problem is very serious and threatens the whole of Europe".

Pursuing and detaining migrants is a condition for Bulgaria's admission to Schengen, Demerdzhiev pointed out and added that this is a priority for the Ministry of the Interior.

The Minister of the Interior held a meeting with the staff of the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Gabrovo on the occasion of the upcoming extraordinary elections. According to him, the activity of vote buyers for the vote in April will increase and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will do its best to counteract abuses, as preventive work has been done, including an analysis of the risk sections throughout the country.

More military personnel may be involved in guarding the border with Turkey

Most likely, more military personnel will be included in the guarding of our border with Turkey, their number will be specified at a working meeting, said acting Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov on BNT.

"I hope that this week we will have a meeting with the Minister of the Interior so that we can specify the dispatch of additional forces. However, the Bulgarian border will not be able to be so reliably guarded if there are no technical means. It is no coincidence that President Radev pleaded with the European Commission and with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer that Bulgaria needs assistance from the European Commission in providing financial means for the purchase of technical means. About 110 kilometers of the border, as far as I know, are not equipped with technical means."

The Minister of Defense noted that there are currently about 240 military personnel at the border with the necessary equipment, weapons and protective equipment, and they are participating in the security process.

/BNR