New Police Chase with Migrant Traffickers on Trakia Highway, 10 Afghans caught at the Entrance to Sofia
A driver under the influence of alcohol and drugs refused to stop at a police signal on Trakia highway near Ihtiman in the direction of Sofia around 5 o'clock this morning. A chase followed.
About an hour and a half later, he was detained upon entering the capital. 10 illegal migrants from Afghanistan were found in the car he was driving.
Procedural-investigative actions are being carried out, it is being clarified how the migrants got here from the border with Turkey.
It is probably the familiar scheme - jumping over the border wall with a ladder, after which they are loaded into a car and brought to Sofia.
The trend of recent weeks is that drivers who transport illegal migrants flatly refuse to stop when given police signals.
/BNR
