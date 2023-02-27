New Police Chase with Migrant Traffickers on Trakia Highway, 10 Afghans caught at the Entrance to Sofia

Crime | February 27, 2023, Monday // 12:05
Bulgaria: New Police Chase with Migrant Traffickers on Trakia Highway, 10 Afghans caught at the Entrance to Sofia

A driver under the influence of alcohol and drugs refused to stop at a police signal on Trakia highway near Ihtiman in the direction of Sofia around 5 o'clock this morning. A chase followed.

About an hour and a half later, he was detained upon entering the capital. 10 illegal migrants from Afghanistan were found in the car he was driving.

Procedural-investigative actions are being carried out, it is being clarified how the migrants got here from the border with Turkey.

It is probably the familiar scheme - jumping over the border wall with a ladder, after which they are loaded into a car and brought to Sofia.

The trend of recent weeks is that drivers who transport illegal migrants flatly refuse to stop when given police signals.

/BNR

