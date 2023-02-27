Bulgaria: A Child had to be sent to Intensive Care after Drinking Fruit Juicy that Burned her Esophagus

An 8-year-old child suffered internal burns after drinking bottled fruit juice in a hotel in Golden Sands (Zlatni Piyasatsi), according to her parents who signaled Nova TV.

The child was treated in the intensive care unit of Saint Marina Hospital in Varna. She was accepted as a matter of urgency on February 11 and was not released until February 23.

The mother of the girl, Tanya Koleva, says that her daughter Radostina drank the juice and felt a strong burning sensation in her mouth and throat seconds later. Foam started coming out of her mouth. Due to the burning of the esophagus, a number of manipulations were performed on the child in the hospital. The doctors have filed a report with the police.

According to her father, Ivaylo, the hotel said that they have not had a problem with this type of drink so far.

Both the child's esophagus and part of the stomach were affected.

A report was received in the Varna fifth district administration and it was checked and reported to the prosecutor's office, the police said. The entire amount of juice found in the hotel was seized and given for examination.

The food safety agency has also checked the hotel and the manufacturer of the juice, all quantities of the batch have been suspended from sale.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews