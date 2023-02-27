Bulgaria: Nine of the Migrants injured in Yesterday’s Accident on Trakia Highway will remain at the Hospital

Nine of the migrants injured in the Trakia Highway accident on Sunday were left for treatment at the hospital in Stara Zagora. Among them is the 11-year-old child. There is no danger for their lives.

The investigation into the incident continues. Cameras on the highway and on roads in the Turkish border area are to be reviewed to establish where exactly the migrants entered.

There are two possible routes they took - from Svilengrad and Malko Tarnovo. Yesterday, in an accident on the highway with a minibus loaded with migrants, 1 person died and dozens were injured. Just yesterday, 2 more minibuses carrying migrants were detained.

Yesterday, 31 patients were brought to the hospital in Stara Zagora after the accident. Initially, there were records of 15 people who were left for observation at the hospital. As of this morning, the number of patients who remain for treatment at the health facility is 9. This was announced at a briefing by the director of the Stara Zagora University Hospital, Yovcho Yovchev.

"One is in the Intensive Care and Resuscitation Clinic, the rest are sent to the Neurosurgery, Thoracic Surgery and Orthopedics clinics. The 12-year-old child remains in the Resuscitation Clinic. After the tests, there is an improvement in the effusion he had in the area of the lungs The rest of the patients are stable and without danger to their lives," specified Yovcho Yovchev - director of UMBAL - Stara Zagora.

/BNT