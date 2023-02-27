Bulgarian Albert Popov Recorded a Historic Ranking with his First Podium in the Skiing World Cup

Albert Popov recorded a historic Alpine Skiing World Cup ranking after finishing third in the slalom at Palisades Tahoe, USA. This is the first podium for the Bulgarian in his career, as he finished just 24 hundredths behind the winner Alexander Steen Olsen (Norway).

In the race, Popov shared third position with Clément Noel of France, with the two finishing in equal time.

So far in his career, Popov had a fourth place from last year's finals in the event in Meribel, as well as a sixth place from Schladming.

The race was also accompanied by the disqualification of the Greek skier AJ Guinness, who finished ahead of Popov, but after the race, it became clear that the judges were watching his performance on tape. After more than 30 minutes he was disqualified for missing one of the gates.

The podium is the first for Bulgaria after a nearly 39-year hiatus. On December 16, 1984, Petar Popangelov finished third in Madonna di Campiglio.

"This is a dream come true, I've been waiting a long time for this to happen. The form is good and maybe I was a little lucky today," commented Popov after the final.

He finished 25th in the first round match and the second was arranged by his coach Ivaylo Borisov. The Bulgarian gave the best time in it and made a jump of 22 positions.

The competition in the USA was held in harsh conditions and constant snowfall, which made it even more difficult for the skiers.

Only five hundredths behind the winner Steen Olsen finished another Norwegian - Timon Haugen. Popov and Noel shared the third place, and the Top 10 also included Henrik Kristoffersen, Ramon Zenhaeusern, Lucas Braathen, Fabio Gstrein, Tommaso Sala and Linus Strasser.

Popov takes 60 points for his third place, with which he already has 160 since the beginning of the season. He is 16th in the standings for the small crystal globe in the discipline, and until the end of the season there is only one more slalom - it is on March 19 in Soldeu.

/Dnevnik