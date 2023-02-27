Migrant Tragedy in Italy - at least 60 People have Died so far

As a result of bad weather, a boat with immigrants from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan crashed off the coast of the Italian city of Cutro in the Calabria region. It left Turkey 4 days ago, and it is assumed that there were about 250 people on board. So far, 60 people have died, including 20 children, and 80 immigrants have been rescued.

In the village of Isola di Capo Rizzuto, 56 of them are accommodated in the center for asylum seekers, and the rest are admitted to the hospital of Crotone. The town hall of Isola di Capo Rizzuto has provided places where the dead will be buried.

The alleged illegal carrier, who is a Turkish citizen, was detained. Italian President Sergio Mattarella stated that "it is essential that the European Union takes concrete responsibility for the management of the phenomenon of migration, engaging directly in migration policies, supporting cooperation for the development of the countries from which these people are fleeing". EC President Ursula von der Leyen, for her part, said efforts should be redoubled under the Pact on Migration and Asylum for the Central Mediterranean.

A few days ago, the Italian parliament passed a law on rescue operations by ships of non-governmental organizations. It has a number of bureaucratic conditions inconsistent with the rules of maritime navigation, such as the requirement to make only one rescue attempt at a time. The law caused discontent not only from the opposition in the country, but also from the EU.

/BNR