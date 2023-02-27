COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 26 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 26, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
During the day, 647 tests were performed, of which about 4 percent were positive. There are 2,947 active cases and 13 people have been reported as cured.
There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,211.
223 people were hospitalized. There are 26 in intensive care units. There are 3 newly admitted to hospitals.
/BTA
