Yellow Code for Strong Winds Today in 14 Regions of Bulgaria

A yellow code for strong winds has been announced for today in 14 regions of Bulgaria, according to the map of dangerous phenomena on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Strong wind warnings will apply to the regions of Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Shumen, Yambol, Sliven, Targovishte, Razgrad, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Haskovo and Kardjali.

NIMH's forecast is for strong southerly wind in the eastern half of the country. A cold front will pass through the whole of Bulgaria. Cloudiness will be variable, often significant and there will also be rain showers in places. The maximum temperatures will be within wide limits - from 10°-12°C in the western half of the country to 18°-20°C in the east.

