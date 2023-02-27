Yellow Code for Strong Winds Today in 14 Regions of Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 27, 2023, Monday // 08:49
Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Strong Winds Today in 14 Regions of Bulgaria @Pixabay

A yellow code for strong winds has been announced for today in 14 regions of Bulgaria, according to the map of dangerous phenomena on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Strong wind warnings will apply to the regions of Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Shumen, Yambol, Sliven, Targovishte, Razgrad, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Haskovo and Kardjali.

NIMH's forecast is for strong southerly wind in the eastern half of the country. A cold front will pass through the whole of Bulgaria. Cloudiness will be variable, often significant and there will also be rain showers in places. The maximum temperatures will be within wide limits - from 10°-12°C in the western half of the country to 18°-20°C in the east.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: strong, wind, yellow, temperatures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria