Bulgaria: Head-on Collision with One victim and Five injured on the road Bansko - Gotse Delchev
A serious accident blocked the Banko - Gotse Delchev road on Sunday.
One person died and five were injured in the accident, which took place at 1:00 p.m. at the junction for the village of Kremen.
According to initial information, two cars collided head-on, and the victim was the driver of one car. Among the passengers were a mother and her two children.
The causes of the accident are under investigation.
