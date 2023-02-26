Bulgaria: Head-on Collision with One victim and Five injured on the road Bansko - Gotse Delchev

A serious accident blocked the Banko - Gotse Delchev road on Sunday.

One person died and five were injured in the accident, which took place at 1:00 p.m. at the junction for the village of Kremen.

According to initial information, two cars collided head-on, and the victim was the driver of one car. Among the passengers were a mother and her two children.

The causes of the accident are under investigation.

/Nova