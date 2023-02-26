The Peak of the Flu Wave in Bulgaria has Passed

Society » HEALTH | February 26, 2023, Sunday // 14:01
Bulgaria: The Peak of the Flu Wave in Bulgaria has Passed @Pixabay

The peak of the flu wave in Bulgaria has passed. This was announced to "Nova TV" by the virologist and consultant in the Metropolitan Municipality, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev.

He clarified that there is still flu in the country, but relatively fewer people are affected. "Right now is the period of complications of systemic viral infections. Systemic viral infection leaves behind two problems. The first - one or two months of reduced immunity, the second - the complications of viral infections, which are mostly bacterial, with the flu and the coronavirus", he specified.

