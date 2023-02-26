Bulgaria: Two Wagons of a Freight Train derailed in Karlovo region
A freight train carrying containers derailed upon entering Banya station, Karlovo region.
The last 17th wagon left the track completely, and the 16th remained tilted. No one was injured, the damage is to the railway track.
Currently, passengers traveling between Plovdiv and Karlovo are taken from Dolna Mahala station to Karlovo by bus. The investigation team is working on the spot to clarify the reasons for the derailment of the train.
Work is underway to restore the catenary to allow traffic to be released.
/BNT
