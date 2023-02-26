30 Migrants have Died in the Mediterranean trying to reach Italy

World » EU | February 26, 2023, Sunday // 11:01
Bulgaria: 30 Migrants have Died in the Mediterranean trying to reach Italy @Wikimedia Commons

At least 30 migrants have died in the Mediterranean off Italy's east coast. 27 bodies of migrants were washed ashore in Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone.

The other three dead migrants were found in the sea. More than 100 people were traveling on board the boat that sank in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea. 50 of them were saved.

The migrants were from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It is believed that the cause of the sinking of the boat was rough seas.

