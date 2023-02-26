COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 28 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 28, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

799 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.5 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 220 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 26 are in intensive care units. There are 13 new hospital admissions.

Three people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,497 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,934 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 7 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,608,622 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA