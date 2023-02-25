Day 367 of the Invasion of Ukraine: New Sanctions against Russia on the First Anniversary of the War

Day 367 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Marches around the world marked the anniversary of the beginning of Russian aggression in Ukraine

New sanctions against Russia on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine

EU restricts technology exports to Russia

G-7: Russian assets will remain frozen until the end of the war in Ukraine

Zelensky before the G-7: It is necessary to work with China, I plan to meet with Xi Jinping

Biden: China's peace plan only benefits Russia

WSJ: Major European countries encourage Ukraine for talks

Most Germans consider the arms supply an intervention in the war

Russia has doubled the number of warships in the Black Sea

The first Polish “ Leopard 2 ” tanks are in Ukraine , the Swedish ones are expected

British intelligence: Russia ran out of Iran's kamikaze drones

Many thousands of processions and a sea of yellow and blue - in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag - this is what a number of capitals around the world looked like last night. Iconic buildings lit up in the colors of Ukraine, and people expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

In Washington, in front of the Russian embassy, a large protest took place with chants of "Russia is a terrorist state!"

A huge Ukrainian flag was projected onto the building, and demonstrators carried sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower. The colors of Ukraine also lit up the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, the Empire State Building in New York, the Sydney Opera House and the Coliseum in Rome. At the march in Toronto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lashed out at a protester who tried to interrupt his speech.

“Hey sir, I think Ukrainians can teach you something about freedom! Why don't you calm down a bit? Tonight is for them, not for you! You want to fly the Ukrainian flag - go ahead, but let people celebrate the courage of Ukraine and Canada stands behind it!” Trudeau said.

In Poland, a huge crowd gathered in front of the Russian embassy. Demonstrators, among them many Ukrainian refugees, stood in front of the Russian embassy in Warsaw, sang Ukrainian songs, and observed a moment of silence in memory of those who died in the conflict. 1.5 million are Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Elisaveta Yermenko from Kyiv was also at the protest.

"I came on the 11th day since the start of the war, after they attacked my home. We are here together and everyone carries their pain. There is a lot of anger in me, but at the same time I am happy that I can be here with these people," said Elisaveta Yermenko - a Ukrainian refugee.

Hundreds also gathered in a procession in the Greek capital, Athens. Ukrainian refugees in folk costumes carried a several meter long Ukrainian national flag.

Bulgarian and Ukrainian citizens organized marches under the motto "Ukraine - Europe - Freedom - Victory!" in support of the struggle for freedom and independence of the Ukrainian people. Thousands of people gathered in the capital waving Ukrainian flags and carrying anti-Putin signs. Read more about the gathering in Sofia.

In the first year since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the international community announced the imposition of new sanctions against Russia and third countries supporting Moscow's actions on Ukrainian territory.

The European Union approved a tenth package of restrictions against Russia.

"Together, the member states imposed the most powerful and far-reaching sanctions to help Ukraine win the war," the Swedish presidency said.

G7 leaders issued a warning to any country supporting Russia's war in Ukraine and unveiled a set of new economic sanctions against Moscow.

In coordination with its partners, the United States announced sanctions against more than 200 Russian individuals and companies and new military aid to Ukraine.

Canada also announced that it was imposing sanctions and that it was providing Ukraine with four Leopard 2 battle tanks, an armored recovery vehicle and over 5,000 units of ammunition.

On the anniversary of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued fresh appeals to allies amid ongoing fighting in the south and east.

"If partners keep their promises and deadlines, victory awaits us for sure. If we all do our homework, we can win."

Zelensky said he plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, but did not specify when.

Тhe head of state of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will visit China next week.

Poland says it has sent evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said Polish prosecutors had questioned 1,700 witnesses and that Poland was the first country to launch such an investigation.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has called for more support for Ukraine and prosecution of crimes committed by Russia.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the largest European NATO countries are encouraging Ukraine to consider peace talks. Germany, France and Britain see the alliance's strengthening ties with Kyiv as an incentive to persuade it to start talks with Moscow later this year, the US daily quoted government sources of the three countries as saying.

Ukrainian authorities now refuse to negotiate with Russia unless it withdraws from all occupied territories, a condition it rejects.

EU restricts technology exports to Russia

The EU has imposed tougher restrictions on the export of dual-use goods and technology to Russia, the Swedish presidency announced last night.

The member countries (the Council) agreed on the tenth package of sanctions on the first anniversary of the beginning of the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Diplomatic sources later told AFP that final approval of the package was expected this morning, unless a member country had last-minute objections.

The measures also include targeted sanctions against individuals and entities supporting the war, spreading Kremlin propaganda and supplying drones used by Russia.

According to them, sanctions have been imposed against another 120 individuals and entities, as well as against three more Russian banks.

The sanctions were adopted literally at the last minute. At the last moment, Poland put a stumbling block, which considers the restrictions on the import of synthetic rubber from Russia rather weak.

Until the end, a positive answer was awaited from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who in the meantime had left for Ukraine. His "yes" came around 10 p.m. Brussels (11 p.m. Bulgarian) time.

These are the EU's harshest and most comprehensive sanctions against Russia, and they are aimed at helping Ukraine win the war, Stockholm said.

The package was prepared after consultations with the G-7.

Earlier, the leaders of the seven leading world economies called in a special declaration for third countries and other interested parties of an international scale, who are trying to circumvent the sanctions, to stop providing material support to Russia. Otherwise, the price for this will be quite high. In order to stop this activity, the G-7 will take measures against the violators.

G-7: Russian assets will remain frozen until the end of the war in Ukraine

The G7 countries (Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, Japan and the USA) plan to keep Russia's foreign assets frozen until a solution to the conflict in Ukraine is found. The decision was made to ensure that Russia "will pay for the long-term recovery of Ukraine," said the White House press office.

In in a White House press release published yesterday, February 24, Washington also announced new sanctions planned jointly with the G-7. They will specifically affect more than 200 individuals and legal entities, both Russian and from third countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, "who support Russia's military actions." In addition, the US will increase tariffs on more than 100 types of Russian metals, minerals and chemical products by a total of 2.8 billion dollars, the White House announced.

Continued US economic aid has helped mobilize other international donors, including 2023 commitments from the European Commission, Japan, Canada, and the United Kingdom, to provide Ukraine with the economic assistance it needs. The G7 increased its commitment to budget and economic support for Ukraine to billion by 2023. Today, G7 leaders asked finance ministers to continue their commitment to the International Monetary Fund and Ukraine to implement an ambitious program until the end on March 2023 and continue to work together with the IMF and others on the necessary budget support for Ukraine throughout 2023 and beyond.

The United States is preparing to deliver the third shipment from the Ministry of Energy to Ukraine of critical power grid equipment by early March. The shipment will include several mobile generators to help provide backup power. This delivery follows the recent provision of a mobile natural gas turbine power plant capable of generating enough electricity to power at least 100,000 Ukrainian homes.

Working with Congress, the Biden-Harris administration also plans to provide up to 0 million in additional emergency energy assistance to Ukraine to help it further strengthen its grid in the face of Russian attacks.

"In cooperation with Congress, we also plan to provide up to 0 million in emergency energy assistance to Moldova to increase local electricity production, provide fiscal support and improve the relationship between Moldova and the European Union," is said in an official statement from the White House website.

New commitments to impose economic pressure measures against Russia's energy, mining, financial, defense and industrial sectors will also be approved.

Today, the Commerce Department will take several export control actions, including nearly 90 Russian and third-country companies, including from China, on the list of entities to participate in sanctions-avoidance and backfill activities in support of Russian defense sector. These lists would prohibit targeted companies from purchasing products, such as semiconductors, regardless of whether they are made in the US or feature certain US technology or software abroad. Commerce will also work with G7 partners and allies to coordinate measures on industrial machinery, luxury goods and other items, as well as issue new restrictions to prevent components found in Iranian drones on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Yesterday, the president signed proclamations raising tariffs on certain Russian products imported into the US, continuing previous efforts to strip Russia of its international trade privileges. These measures aim to target key Russian goods that bring in revenue for the Kremlin while reducing US dependence on Russia. These measures are carefully calibrated to impose costs on Russia while minimizing costs to American consumers. Yesterday’s action will increase tariffs on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemical products worth about .8 billion to Russia. It would also significantly increase the cost of importing aluminum that was smelted or cast in Russia into the U.S. market to counter the damage to the domestic aluminum industry, which has been squeezed by energy costs as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“These sanctions, export controls and tariffs are part of our ongoing efforts to impose serious additional economic costs on Russia. We will continue to work with our allies and partners to use all available economic tools to disrupt Russia's ability to wage war and degrade its economy over time," the statement added.

In late 2022, US President Joe Biden signed a law that would allow the US Department of Justice to transfer some seized Russian assets to the State Department, authorized to send them to help Ukraine. In early February, a court in New York allowed the US Treasury Department to confiscate .4 million linked to Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev. Funds can go to help Ukraine.

Since mid-February, assets of Russian individuals and legal entities with a total value of 21.5 billion dollars have been frozen in European countries. On February 15, the EU announced the creation of a task force to confiscate frozen Russian assets to support the recovery of Ukraine. This could include funds of up to 0 billion belonging to the Russian Central Bank, as well as sanctioned individuals and legal entities. Moscow described such an initiative as an attempt to steal foreign property and warned of its readiness to take retaliatory measures.

Zelensky before the G-7: It is necessary to work with China, I plan to meet with Xi Jinping

Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia is "inevitable" if the allies keep their promises and deadlines, Ukrainian leader Zelensky said last night.

He gave a special press conference on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. The United States announced new sanctions against Russia and an additional two billion in arms aid to Ukraine. The G7 has said it will never recognize Russian-annexed Ukrainian territories, including Crimea and Sevastopol. The group has announced that it is taking measures against countries that provide material support

“It is necessary to work with China to resolve the conflict with Russia,” said Ukrainian leader Zelensky at a special press conference in Kyiv. His speech was on the occasion of a 12-point peace initiative proposed by Beijing for the first anniversary of the start of the war.

"I plan to meet with Xi Jinping, which will be beneficial for both countries and for world security. We have a large trade exchange with China. It is not just about the war. Our countries have an interest in maintaining their economic relations," he said.

The Ukrainian president considered the lack of attention on the part of Ukraine to the Black Continent as a countermeasure to Russian influence in the region as a big mistake.

"Africa, Latin America, are extremely important. I would like to organize a summit meeting between the countries of Latin America and Ukraine. You know how difficult it is for me to leave the country, but I will go to such a meeting".

“We call on third countries and other international actors seeking to circumvent or undermine our efforts to end their material support for Russia's war or face severe consequences,” the G7 said in a statement. The bloc is determined to prevent Russia from finding new ways to procure advanced technology, military and industrial equipment. The statement came after a video meeting of the 7 leaders with the participation of Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We must continue to pressure Russia so that it returns to international law and sits at the negotiating table. This includes economic pressure. We are united in the G-7 to closely coordinate our sanctions by closing the loopholes. We are trying to at the international level to clearly show that Russia is alone in its aggression against Ukraine," said Olaf Scholz - Chancellor of Germany.

The G7 is planning sanctions against more Russian financial institutions and against Russian diamond exports. Washington has imposed a 200 percent tariff on Russian aluminum since March 10. About 30 individuals and companies from European countries such as Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Malta and Bulgaria, accused of circumventing anti-Russian sanctions by supplying military equipment, fall under the new American sanctions.

Germany will give 4 more Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine to the already promised 14, Sweden announced that it will provide about a dozen such machines, and Poland today handed over four Leopards to the Ukrainian army.

Biden: China's peace plan only benefits Russia

US President Joe Biden has expressed skepticism about China's peace plan for Ukraine.

In an interview with ABC television, he commented that "there is nothing in the plan that will benefit anyone but Russia."

Russian President Vladimir Putin "applauds (the plan), so how could it be a good thing?" Biden asked rhetorically.

The notion that China can negotiate an end to the war is not reasonable, the American president is emphatic.

China's Ukraine peace plan calls for both sides in the conflict to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warns against the use of nuclear weapons. It largely repeats the position adopted by China since the beginning of the war, notes Reuters.

Joe Biden confirmed that for now the United States will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky insists.

In the interview, the American president confirmed that he intends to run for a second term in office next year, but at the same time specified that he will not be in a hurry to officially announce his candidacy.

WSJ: Major European countries encourage Ukraine for talks

The largest European NATO countries encourage Ukraine to consider peace negotiations with Russia, writes the "Wall Street Journal", quoted by BTA.

Germany, France and Britain see the alliance's strengthening ties with Kyiv as an incentive to persuade it to start talks with Moscow later this year. For this statement, the American daily sources the governments of the three countries.

This is happening at a time when some Western partners increasingly doubt that Ukraine will be able to win back all its territories occupied by Russia, the publication notes.

Last week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a plan to give Ukraine, after the end of the war, greater access to modern weapons and ammunition to defend itself. The project will be discussed at the NATO summit in July, Sunak said.

The Wall Street Journal cited sources familiar with the matter as saying that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at their trilateral meeting in Paris earlier this month that he should consider opening peace talks with Moscow.

Ukrainian authorities are now refusing to negotiate with Russia unless it withdraws from all occupied territories, a condition it categorically rejects.

Most Germans consider the arms supply an intervention in the war

The majority of people in Germany believe that German arms supplies to Ukraine mean that their country is participating in the war, DPA reported.

A sociological survey conducted on behalf of the German news agency shows that 51 percent of those asked agree with this statement, and only 37 percent disagree.

Experts in international law are of the opinion that supplying weapons to countries at war does not make the supplier a belligerent, no matter what the weapons are. However, Russia considers Ukraine's Western allies to be participants in the war.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago, the German government has approved the supply of weapons and other armaments to Ukraine worth about 2.6 billion euros.

According to recent statistics from the Kiel Institute for World Economics, Germany ranks fourth in terms of military aid to Ukraine, after the US, Great Britain and Poland. But when considering the amount of military aid relative to gross domestic product, Germany is outranked even by smaller countries, especially those in Eastern Europe.

One year after the start of the war, people in Germany are rather skeptical about arms supplies. Forty percent think Germany is sending too many weapons to Ukraine, 22 percent think the aid is too little, and 23 percent think it's about the right amount.

As for the planned delivery of Leopard 2 tanks, 44 percent thought it was a mistake and 41 percent thought it was the right move. The German government wants to deliver the first 18 tanks to the war zone by the end of March.

Russia has doubled the number of warships in the Black Sea

Russia has doubled the number of its warships in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian army said, predicting that this may be in preparation for new missile strikes, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The agency notes that Russia's Black Sea Fleet has regularly fired missiles at Ukraine since the start of the war a year ago.

The Ukrainian military said the number of Russian warships in the Black Sea doubled yesterday to eight. One of those ships, a frigate, is armed with eight Kalibr missiles, added the Ukrainians, without specifying the source of the data.

Last Saturday, Ukraine said that Russia had launched four such missiles from the Black Sea, two of which were shot down, Reuters recalls.

The first Polish “Leopard 2”tanks are in Ukraine, the Swedish ones are expected

The first four Leopard 2 tanks sent by Poland were officially handed over today to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. More will arrive soon. Sweden announced shortly after that it would donate up to 10 tanks of this model, as well as HAWK anti-tank systems. "Swedish Leopard 2s complement the contributions of other European countries, and coordination of support continues with international partners donating these and other tanks," said the government in Stockholm.

British intelligence: Russia ran out of Iran's kamikaze drones

It is likely that Russia has exhausted its supply of Iranian kamikaze drones and is looking for ways to acquire them. This was announced by the intelligence of the British Ministry of Defense.

Crown agents recall that since around February 15, 2023, there have been no reports of the use of Iranian kamikaze drones in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces previously reported the downing of at least 24 Shahed-136 drones from late January to early February 2023. Dozens more were destroyed in the first few days of the year.

"Although these weapons do not perform well in destroying targets, Russia probably sees them as a useful decoy that can divert the attention of Ukrainian air defenses from the more effective Russian cruise missiles," British intelligence noted.

Iran is supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine by supplying Moscow with kamikaze drones that strike critical civilian infrastructure. However, the authorities in Tehran continue to deny their involvement in the transfer of these weapons to Russia.

In December, Britain accused Russia of planning to supply Iran with advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones. Britain's defense secretary did not reveal details of the types of military components Russia wanted to transfer to Iran.

Earlier, NBC reported that Russia is providing Iran with an "unprecedented level" of military and technical support. As part of the expanded partnership, Moscow may give the Islamic Republic advanced military equipment and components, including helicopters, Su-35 fighter jets and air defense systems.

A few days ago, the National Security Adviser of the White House, John Kirby, said that Iran is expanding its support for Russia's war against Ukraine. According to him, Moscow could provide Tehran with fighter jets in return.

***

